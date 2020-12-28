The Bell County Public Health District announced five new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, as 578 new cases were registered since Christmas Eve.
The new cases brought the county death total attributed to the coronavirus to 157, including a county-high 60 from Temple.
Monday’s single-day case increase of 237 accounted for about 41 percent of these infections, according to health district data.
The deaths were “a woman from Temple in her 90s, a man from Belton in his 80s, a man from Temple in his 60s, a man from Killeen in his 70s and a woman from Temple in her 80s,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
This was the health district’s first dashboard update since Wednesday. More than 2,000 more tests were reported in the updated figures.
Although Bell County saw its active cases slightly decline to 1,866, the health district expects a post-Christmas spike to begin on Jan. 1.
“Our incidence rate is 514.2 per 100,000 but we do expect that to spike up as people seek post-holiday testing,” Robison-Chadwell said.
With cumulative cases reaching 12,317, Robison-Chadwell extended her gratitude to area health workers for their continued efforts in fighting COVID-19.
“To our partners in health care, who are working so hard right now, we see you and we thank you for all that you are doing,” she said. “Hang in there.”
Bell County spokesman James Stafford said area medical leaders will give updates on COVID-19 in a virtual news conference Tuesday morning in an event hosted by Bell County Judge David Blackburn.
“The conference will feature remarks from Judge Blackburn and Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell,” Stafford said in a news release. “Representatives from AdventHealth, Baylor Scott & White and Seton Medical Center, will also be making short presentations.”
These presentations will detail the strain COVID-19 has placed on Bell County’s medical community, he said.
Viewers can access the livestream — scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. — online at bit.ly/2WSF95K.
Antibody therapies for nursing homes
Nursing facilities in Texas are being urged to utilize available monoclonal antibody therapies for some COVID-19 cases.
“These live-saving monoclonal antibody therapies play a critical role in our fight against COVID-19, and I urge nursing facilities across the state to take advantage of these treatments,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release. “Thanks to our partnership with the federal government, these therapeutics are readily available for nursing facilities and other health care settings to help us treat COVID-19 patients and reduce hospitalizations.”
Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt addressed a letter to facility administrators, calling for the consideration of these treatments when appropriate.
“The medical data is clear that these therapies can prevent hospital admissions in some patients who meet the clinical criteria documented in the respective (emergency use authorizations),” Hellerstedt wrote. “Texas has received a significant supply of these products. The state can provide (facilities) with these therapeutic agents for patients whose physicians have approved their use.”
The governor’s office said facilities can complete an online survey at bit.ly/3puuOsP to be considered for future allocations of the two available products.