Since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Temple Fire & Rescue has remembered those events and held an outside ceremony at Central Fire Station to honor the men and women who lost their lives.
This year because of COVID-19 and the necessity to follow safety guidelines put in place by state and local officials, Friday’s memorial service will only be held online, Emily Parks, Temple spokeswoman, said.
The virtual 9/11 service is from 8:55-9:25 a.m. and will be aired on Facebook Live.
To observe the ceremony, go to the Temple Fire & Rescue Facebook page and subscribe to the event, Parks said.
The event remembers the tragedy of that day 19 years ago. The Twin Towers of the World Trade Center fell after two U.S. airplanes were hijacked by al-Qaeda and flown into the towers. The Pentagon was struck by a third hijacked airplane. A fourth hijacked airplane was headed toward Washington, D.C., when it crashed into a field after airplane passengers took control from the hijackers.
The attacks resulted in almost 3,000 deaths, more than 25,000 injuries and health consequences for many of the survivors.
No formal observations are planned by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Lt. Bob Reinhard, department spokesman, said Thursday.
Nothing official is planned by the Belton Police Department, spokesman Paul Romer said, who noted “Belton residents treat officers well.”
Temple firefighters, police officers and EMS crews were fed breakfast Thursday by Harper-Talasek Funeral Home and Hecho in Queso to show their support and appreciation.
The Temple and Belton independent school districts do not have any public events planned.
However, BISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said teachers in schools across the district have organized lessons and activities, such as hearing from teachers about where they were when 9/11 happened and writing cards for soldiers, to remember the tragedy.
TISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said students will have lessons and activities on the Constitution next week.
Gov. Greg Abbott called on Texans to observe a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. Friday and ordered Texas flags to fly at half-staff.
“I ask all Texans to hold a moment of silence to honor our fellow Americans who tragically lost their lives and for those who were injured in the horrific terror attacks that took place on September 11, 2001,” Abbott said in a statement. “We also honor the heroic first responders who selflessly rushed toward danger to save lives and help those in need. Today, as we remember one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history, let us also remember the way Americans united in the face of evil. May that unity and love of country continue to be a guiding light for our nation.”