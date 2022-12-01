The death of a 47-year-old woman is under investigation, Belton Police department announced Thursday evening.
The woman’s body was found on her property in the 100 block of West 13th Avenue, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said in a news release.
“Police visited the home around 1 p.m. today to make a welfare check after receiving a phone call from her employer about the woman not showing up for work,” Romer said. “A person of interest was at the home when police arrived and was transported to the police department to be interviewed.”
“There were signs of foul play,” Romer said.
Romer said the woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.
The death “appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public at this time,” Romer said.