BELTON — Events recognizing black history are planned this month at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The university’s Jazz Ensemble and Wind Ensemble will present a free, public concert “Celebrating Black History Through Music” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Baugh Performance Hall in the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St.
Special guest vocalist Angel Tolbert, a UMHB senior, will join the instrumental ensembles. The program showcases music by African-American composers, including Kevin Day, Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, Dwayne Milburn, and others, according to a news release.
The musical program will conclude with Mark Camphouse’s “A Movement for Rosa,” written in honor of civil rights leader Rosa Parks. Following the performances, Lynn Eaton, UMHB professor and director of faculty development, will facilitate a dialogue with the audience, the release said.
UMHB’s Association of Black Students will host a gospel stage play drama by KZAmore Enterprises, a faith-based company, titled “Prodigal” on Feb. 25-26.
The first performance will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 25, followed by a Saturday performance at 3 p.m. Both performances will be in the Baugh Performance Hall of the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center.
“Prodigal,” written two years ago at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, was initially performed in church and live-streamed for viewers to enjoy from home.
“Prodigal explores the dynamics between two brothers and their aging father. It asks the question, ‘Can we forgive the unforgettable?’” Kerry-Ann Zamore, writer, director, and UMHB assistant professor, said in the release. “It’s a beautiful story of faith, family, forgiveness, and a father’s love.”
General admission tickets are $20 each, and VIP tickets, including preferred seating and a swag bag, are $30 each. Admission is $15 for UMHB students, employees, and alumni with a valid CruCard or Alumni card.
For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit www.kzamore.com.