A Temple teenager was transported to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening after being shot Friday evening, police said.
A 16-year-old told police he was visiting a person in the 700 block of West Calhoun Avenue at about 8 p.m. when someone in a black vehicle shot at him, according to a news release.
The victim ran through the area when a second unknown subject appeared and shot the victim in the leg. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
The case is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this case can contact Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report information anonymously.