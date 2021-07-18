The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor offers many degree programs to prepare students for careers in health care, and new programs are under way and on the horizon.
UMHB’s Mayborn College of Health Sciences comprises three schools, Dr. Colin Wilborn, executive dean, said.
“We have the Scott & White School of Nursing, the School of Exercise & Sports Science, and the School of Health Professions,” he said.
“This fall, we will have about 1,500 students in the College of Health Sciences.”
The Scott & White School of Nursing offers one of the oldest and most respected nursing education programs in Texas, Wilborn said.
“Curriculum combines the study of professional and spiritual concepts with the best nursing practices so students are equipped to meet the state’s growing health-care needs,” he said. “We will have about 800 students in our nursing school this fall.”
The School of Exercise & Sports Science offers a health science major and prepares students for careers in exercise physiology, physical therapy and occupational therapy, and as a physician assistant.
“Opportunities are wide open with a degree from the School of Exercise & Sport Science,” Wilborn said.
Through its School of Health Professions, UMHB offers programs in physical therapy and professional counseling, and is developing programs in occupational therapy and physician assistant.
“Our goal is for these students to move into careers with a focus on improving the lives of those within their communities,” he said. We just started the physician assistant program in January with 40 students. We will expand that to 120 by January 2023.”
In the fall 2022 semester, UMHB will start bachelors and masters degree programs in public health.
“It’s been approved and we will post job openings this fall,” Wilborn said. “This program prepares people for careers in public health such as working for a county’s health district. If you remember, the people at the Bell County Health District kept track of coronavirus cases and related information during the pandemic.”
Wilborn said UMHB strives to meet the health care needs of Bell County and the state.
“We will continue to grow our existing programs and explore new areas to serve our community,” he said.