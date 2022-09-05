County office consolidation in Cameron will continue as officials accept bids for the renovation of the city’s former professional building.
Less than two months after Milam County officials moved into their new annex building, officials announced that they would start accepting bids for the construction of a new project in the same complex. The new project, 806 N. Crockett Ave. in Cameron, is north of the new annex and will hold the county’s health department, a vaccination clinic and its office for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
County Judge Steve Young said this was part of a larger plan to centralize most of the county services from about nine other buildings across Cameron.
The consolidation, Young said, would help the public and county employees by having all services in one location.
“I think the public will like it because all of the county services are in one place,” Young said. “So, if you need to pay your taxes or need to get license plates or file a marriage license, or whatever you need to do, it is right there.”
The county’s new annex is in the former Little River Healthcare hospital that was turned over to the bank in 2018 after the company went bankrupt.
The 35,000-square-foot building, along with other structures in the complex, were traded to the county by the bank previously in exchange for the nine structures housing officials in downtown Cameron.
Officials have since spent about $5 million to redevelop the structure and land so it can house its various departments.
Young said that, while this was a loss for the bank, it did allow them to get rid of a hard-to-sell building and get structures that could help revitalize the city’s downtown.
Since the sale, Yong said, several of the buildings have been sold to those starting new businesses.
“We have a beautiful old square and beautiful old courthouse, but it was completely dead … because the county occupied all those buildings,” Young said. “All those people (downtown) brought their lunch to work and when it turned five o’clock, they got in their car and went home. There are no activities downtown.”
Officials said some of the buildings in the city’s downtown have been standing since 1894.
Young said a reduction in the number of buildings owned by the county also would decrease the costs for phone and data lines vastly
Savings created by the move, Young said, are estimated to total about $250,000 a year.
“As it turned out, we were paying for phone lines that even AT&T couldn’t figure out where they went,” Young said. “We have stopped all that and now have only one phone line coming in for all those departments.”
The new project underway by the county is inside Cameron’s former 10,000-square-foot Professional Building at 908 N. Crockett.
Young said he is unsure how much the project will cost currently, with the final price to be set after the bidding process. He said the county planned on using federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the project.
The project, Young said, is estimated to only take about six months to complete as previous work such as asbestos removal already was done.
Work still required for the building includes a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and a new roof.
Young said the new facility also will provide a much-needed medical location for the county so officials don’t have to rely on other organizations and structures.
“We will have a nice new clinic to provide vaccinations,” Young said. “Right now, we have no place that we own to provide vaccinations.”