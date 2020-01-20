BELTON — Belton ISD was one of 18 Texas school districts — and the only one in Bell County — named to the College Board’s AP Honor Roll.
The honor — which 250 school districts in the United States and Canada earned — recognizes districts that increased access to the Advanced Placement course test while maintaining or increasing the percentage of students earning scores of 3 or higher, according to the College Board, the entity that administers the exams.
“This is, to my knowledge, the first time ever we are being recognized as a district to be on the College Board AP Honor Roll,” said Deanna Lovesmith, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. “It looked like a little over 200 districts nationwide made the honor roll, but there were only 18 in Texas.” There are more than a thousand districts in Texas, she noted, “and we are in the top 18.”
Last year, 132 Belton ISD students earned a 3 or higher on their AP exams, according to district data. That number was 102 in 2018.
That is a 30-student gain — or a nearly 30 percent increase.
Belton ISD held a congratulatory lunch Monday with barbecue from Miller’s Smokehouse for AP teachers.
Michelle Ciccariello, an AP English teacher at Belton High School, said it was scary trying to increase the number of students taking the test.
“One of the things that we were afraid of all along was we kept saying, you know, if we only go from having five kids take the test to 35 taking the test we can’t possibly have the exactly the same scores,” Ciccariello said. “We kept having to trust our administrators and we would be OK with however that comes out. We took that leap of faith and encouragement.”
Lovesmith agreed.
“It is scary to get more kids to take the test,” she said. “Everybody worries about the scores. What we want is to keep pushing kids and when things don’t come out the way we want we’ll address that. We’ll keep pushing kids.”
The 17 other Texas school districts named to the AP Honor Roll were Aldine, Cedar Hill, Coldspring-Oakhurst, College Station, Frisco, Katy, La Feria, Lago Vista, Laredo, Los Fresnos Consolidated, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Needville, Pleasanton, Prosper, Tomball and Valley View.