One male was shot Tuesday night at Pecan Point Apartments, 463 Westfield Blvd.
Temple Police officers went to a shooting call at about 7:40 p.m. and found a 26-year-old Temple man with injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, spokesman Cody Weems said.
The injured male was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
The identity of the male who was shot wasn’t provided Wednesday by Temple Police.
“This office does not release the names of victims,” Weems told the Telegram, although that information is public and the victim is not a juvenile.
Officers were told three unknown black males ran from the area. No descriptions were provided of the males.
What led up to the shooting wasn’t known by press time.
Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.