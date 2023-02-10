Providing support and comfort: Pastors visit Temple High School students after trial verdict

Faith leaders from across the Temple-area community took to the halls of Temple High School on Friday morning to check on the students from their respective congregations.
It was an opportunity that Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott orchestrated in the wake of the Carmen DeCruz verdict on Tuesday. A jury of 12 Bell County residents had found the former Temple Police officer, a Killeen resident, not guilty of two charges — second-degree felony manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide — for the shooting death of Temple resident Michael Dean, on Dec. 2, 2019.
“I have a group text that I keep with pastors to have a relationship with their churches,” Ott, the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year, told the Telegram. “They always tell me, ‘You can call us anytime,’ and so I took them up on their offer. I just wanted to get ahead of things and thought that this would be a great opportunity to call on our spiritual ladders across the community from all different denominations.”
He emphasized how they were all more than happy to provide an additional layer of love and support for the campus’ nearly 2,300-student population.
“They went out of their way to do this. Many of them had prior obligations but they rearranged,” Ott said. “Some of them that were presiding over a funeral, they sent deacons or chaplains. I was just blown away and they just kind of kept feeding off of each other, and they made it a call to action for themselves that they wanted to be there for our kids.”
These leaders, many of whom stayed on campus from 7:30 to 11 a.m.., included the Rev. James Weaver of Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple, the Rev. Heath Abel of Covenant Lutheran Church in Temple, the Rev. Chase Bowers of Temple Bible Church and Ulysees C. Barnes Sr. of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple.
“They were very excited to see the facilities, walk around, and just be among our students to assure them that they’re safe in this community and that they’re cared for,” Ott said. “In fact, some of the pastors came with a list of names of students that they were going to check on for parents and grandparents. It was really extraordinary to watch.”
The fifth-year superintendent highlighted one of the more moving scenes he witnessed.
“I walked by and there was a pastor visiting with five students and I knew that those students weren’t a part of their church,” Ott said. “The pastor said, ‘I’d like to get your names and your phone numbers,’ because they had all communicated what colleges they were going to. They told them that their churches were going to send them care packages.”
Barnes, who called Ott a “phenomenal superintendent” for his involvement with the Temple-area community, noted the reception they received from students.
“I was walking with some other pastors and some students were running up to them saying, ‘Hey pastor, what y’all doing here?’ — those kinds of things,” he said. “We just said, ‘Well we’re just here to see how y’all are doing.’ They were so excited and loved it. I thought that it was just awesome.”
Abel, who has served at Covenant Lutheran Church for more than 10 years, spent nearly four hours meeting with students.
“I was glad to go up there this morning,” he said. “I know that everybody’s in kind of a different place with the hurt in our community, and we were able to visit with students, with staff and with fellow colleagues from other churches. We were working for reconciliation in our community and I took comfort in that.”
Abel added how he was thankful for Temple ISD’s proactive approach.
“The administration was trying to help students deal with something that they don’t always want to deal with openly,” he said. “Kids don’t often like to address grief openly and the staff and the administration are doing what they can to help the students. I appreciated that.”
Bowers shared that sentiment.
“We just appreciate that we have a school district that will welcome its faith community in to try to offer help, and we try to be available when we can,” he said. “I’m really grateful for our leadership and our community.”
Ott also is grateful for those ever-growing relationships.
“We feel like a part of each other. They feel like a part of the school system and we feel like a part of them,” he said. “We all do different things but one mission that’s very common is loving and caring for families. It is wonderful to have.”