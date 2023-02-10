 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit




featured

Providing support and comfort: Pastors visit Temple High School students after trial verdict

Community outreach

Pastor James Weaver talks to a Temple High School student on Friday during a community outreach effort following the acquittal of a former Temple Police officer in the shooting death of Michael Dean. Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said, "Love and peace is important. Things that occur outside of school have varying effects on children and our schools. I want them to know they are safe, loved and cared for. I've kept an ongoing relationship with our spiritual leaders and they have often asked me to notify them if I ever need something. I figured our staff and students could use an extra layer of love and support during this time. They all showed up!"

 Courtesy photo

Faith leaders from across the Temple-area community took to the halls of Temple High School on Friday morning to check on the students from their respective congregations.

jvalley@tdtnews.com