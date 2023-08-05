Mexican white oaks

Mexican white oaks on the Texas A&M University campus illustrate how planting trees far enough apart helps them to have more cylindrical canopies and can help them survive drought or future water restrictions better.

 Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife

Most Texans are more than ready for an end to what seems like a never-ending heat wave. Your garden plants, trees and lawn most likely would echo that same sentiment if they could.