About 35 purebreds were entered in the Austin Cat Fanciers show Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
Household cats and rescue cats were also at the show, which is sanctioned by The International Cat Association, said Tammy Ardolf, show manager. The show continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
“It’s a beautiful venue,” she said. “We do a one-day show the last weekend in June every year and then the first weekend of October we do a Saturday and Sunday show.”
On Saturday, five judges would handle and judge every cat and kitten entered, she said, and a different five judges would do the same Sunday. Selected felines would get ribbons, titles and regional and international ranking.
“We are family friendly,” she said. “When the public comes, they can watch the judging and meet different breeds of cats.”
She listed some of the breeds: American Short Hair, Birman, British, Himalayan, Maine Coon, Minuet, Norwegian Forest Cat, Persian, Ragdoll, Scottish Fold, Siberian, Somalia, Bengal, Siamese and Toyger.
She introduced Richard and Jaki Atchison of Waco, vendors of cat trees. Jaki Atchison said Richard — now billed as K.C.’s Kitty Kreations — designed his first tree for the family cat. A neighbor wanted one; then a friend; then it became a hobby.
“Now it’s our income,” she said.
Some of the cat trees weigh up to 100 pounds.
“It’s actually cat furniture,” she said.
The carpet tops are very durable, she said. Some of her husband’s creations have legs made of wood they salvage from lakes — underwater.
“They won’t let us take it from the shore,” she said.
“We bomb it for bugs, strip it, sand it and polish it,” she said. “Those are our driftwood trees. They’re beautiful. I think we have the best cat trees in Texas.”
Jaki used to have a cat grooming business, but is transitioning into custom jewelry. She does everything except cut the stones, she said, and had a lot of her work on display at the cat show.
Sherri Evans of Recycled Love Animal Rescue in Brenham brought rescue cats to the show. Her fellow rescuer, Caroline Fralia of Fort Worth, also came.
“Usually, what we’re doing is trapping and rescuing animals out of the street,” Evans said. “My husband, Hugh, works at Home Depot. Our latest rescue was a litter of kittens born underneath a Bobcat tractor on a flatbed trailer in the tool rental section.”
She and Caroline also trap cats out in local neighborhoods, she said.
“We spay and neuter, vaccinate, and release them back into their neighborhood,” she said. “We do dogs, too.”
They try to find homes for the cats, she said, but not all of them can be socialized.
“Some are too feral,” she said. “They are already street cats.”
She and Caroline are usually processing cats all the time, she said.
“I think I have about 12 and Caroline has about nine,” she said. “So we don’t have a high volume of cats, but we have a steady stream of them.”
With the winter coming, she said, there will be fewer kittens, and kitten season won’t start up until spring.
“Over the winter, we focus mostly on feeding the ferals,” she said.