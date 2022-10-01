Cat show

Owner Jan Chambers feeds Nicki, an exotic shorthair, some chicken baby food Saturday during the Austin Cat Fanciers show at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple. Chambers said the chicken baby food is a treat Nicki receives on show days.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

About 35 purebreds were entered in the Austin Cat Fanciers show Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.

lcausey@tdtnews.com