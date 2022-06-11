Area cities are set to do their part with helping pay for an approximately $12 million project to provide generators at the Belton Water Treatment Plant. The city councils of some cities are expected to provide ultimate approval within the next few weeks.
The board of directors for Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 unanimously approved the project during the May 25 meeting.
Ricky Garrett, general manager of WCID No. 1, told the board that approval from each city council or board is needed for the water district to issue the bonds for the project.
On May 8, the water plant lost complete power for more than three hours due to a blown fuse on a nearby Oncor power pole, which caused a boil-water notice for Killeen and other area cities that lasted days.
The plant currently does not have backup power capabilities.
Killeen is expected to be responsible for most of the project, estimated to be around $4.895 million in raw cost before interest, according to data provided by Janell Ford, the city’s executive director of communications.
Bell County WCID No. 1 provides treated water to Killeen, Belton Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, WCID-3 in Nolanville and the 439 Water Supply Corp. in the Belton area. All cities/entities are responsible for paying a portion of the estimated $12.16 million project over the course of the next 20 years.
The sum of all cost estimates provided by the city totals to more than $14 million, which Garrett said could be attributed to some cities reporting raw cost, while others may have reported principal plus interest.
Each city’s expected contribution is as follows:
Belton public information officer Paul Romer said the city is expecting a contribution of around $1.5 million. The item is expected to go on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
Fort Hood will pay around $2.1 million of the project, Garrett said during the May 25 meeting.
Copperas Cove is expected to pay around $2.07 million, according to Public Works Director Scott Osburn. The Copperas Cove City Council is expected to see the item on its June 21 agenda.
Harker Heights officials expect the city’s bill for the project will be around $3.2 million, according to Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark. The Heights City Council should see the item on its Tuesday agenda.
Bell County WCID No. 3 officials said they expect to pay around $300,000 for the project. The board could hear the item as early as this week during a special meeting, though the date has not been solidified yet.
Officials with 439 Water Supply Corp. did not disclose their entity’s estimated commitment.
Stela Espinoza, the business manager for the corporation, said: “We appreciate (FME News Service) asking us for input. 439 WSC is such a small and insignificant portion of WCID’s output that our involvement is immaterial to the story. We’d prefer to stay out of the story, but we do appreciate you reaching out.”
Garrett said Friday that 439 WSC’s contribution would be nearly the same as WCID No. 3.