Texas Department of Transportation workers will close all eastbound mainlanes of Interstate 14 in Belton daily tonight through Thursday morning.
Crews will close the interstate from the Loop 121 eastbound exit ramp to the Loop 121 eastbound entrance ramp starting at 7 p.m. Monday.
The closure will allow crews to safely perform milling operations on the I-14 bridge at SL 121, the agency said in a news release.
Additionally, crews will close Loop 121 in both directions from I-14 to West Avenue O. The work and closures will be from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting. More work is scheduled from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
The closures and work are part of TxDOT’s project to widen I-14 as it runs through Harker Heights to Belton.
In Belton, TxDOT also plans to close the Crusader Way cross street near the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to perform bridge work daily as it runs under Loop 121, weather permitting.
Crews plan to close Crusader Way daily from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through April 7. Barricades, message boards, and other traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists during the closures.
The closure will span from under the bridge to just east of the bridge.
Dodgen Loop at Kuykendall Trail
On Wednesday night, TxDOT will perform striping work along northbound HK Dodgen Loop (Loop 363) approaching Kuykendall Trail in Temple. This work will be performed from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
“This striping work will change the traffic configuration in the area, reducing the northbound SL 363 frontage road from two lanes approaching the FM 2305/Lake Belton exit ramp to one lane,” TxDOT said. “Motorists in the inside frontage road lane will be directed to merge right. Permanent signage will be in place to enhance safety along the roadway.”
TxDOT encourages motorists to drive to conditions, eliminate all distractions, and buckle up in work zones.