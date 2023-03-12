Miniature horses

Bricen Deyount, 18, of Corrales steadies her miniature horse, Casper, on Saturday in the Equine/Livestock Complex of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

 Larry Causey/Telegram

BELTON — In halter, jumping, obstacles and other classes, about 150 horses competed this past weekend in the Southwest Miniature Horse Club Show at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

