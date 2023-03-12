BELTON — In halter, jumping, obstacles and other classes, about 150 horses competed this past weekend in the Southwest Miniature Horse Club Show at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Miniature horses must measure from 21 to 38 inches tall at the last mane hair, said Diane Teague of Beeville, show steward, who has been associated with miniature horses for about 30 years.
“Lots of people who have never owned horses — they might be intimidated by the bigger horses — they pick the smaller horses,” she said.
The miniatures are more manageable and they eat less, she said. Most of their owners call them ponies.
The SMHC has two shows a year, she said, in March and May. They have a great youth program, she said, and go all over the world.
She has worked with bigger horses, but owns about seven miniatures that she’s been training “for a long time.”
In normal-size horse shows, she said, the handlers will be in the saddle for such events as hunter and jumper. In miniature shows, the horses are hand-guided, she said.
“They are a very versatile breed,” she said. “Instead of having to have a lot of acreage, you can put them on smaller areas.”
Bricen Deyount, 18, of Corrales said Saturday that her horse, Casper, was doing pretty well in the show.
“He does driving and jumping,” she said. “This is his seventh year showing. He’s 9. He won reserve national champion in Tulsa, Okla., last year.”
She has six ponies on the family farm, she said.
“It takes a lot of grooming and making sure they are in good shape, to have the athleticism to come out and do all of this,” she said.
Jillian Bliss, a lawyer who works out of her New Braunfels home, said her miniature gelding, Wild Oak, was “all fired up.”
She raised him from a foal, she said.
“I just always loved horses,” she said. “I always wanted a miniature horse because they have as much personality as a big horse but they are even cuter.”
She will make two more shows this year, she said.
“He also does carriage driving, but not in this show, because he’s just now getting back in shape,” she said. “He was just fat.”
Wild Oak kept playing around with her and acting up.
“They all feel a little more frisky at horse shows,” she said. “Ponies are apt to show more attitude than a large horse. He’s a really good boy. These shows are fun because they are pretty low-stressed — family friendly.”
Lauren Greaves of Buda was grooming one of her horses for driving and halter competitions. She said Little America Miniature Horses, founded by her father, Tony Greaves, had 11 horses in the show.
“Halter is like a beauty pageant,” she said.
She’s been into miniatures since she was 3 years old, she said.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “They all have their own personalities. It’s always interesting to figure out which classes they like.”
Grooming a horse for the show includes bathing, clipping the hair, filing the hooves and painting them black, she said.
“They typically have a longer coat than what you’ll see at the shows,” she said.
Owners clip the hair short so the judges can better see the horse’s body contour.
Her family owns about 140 miniature horses, she said, and sells them all over the world.
“It’s a horse for everyone,” she said of miniatures. “You can show them from 3 years old until who knows?”