Two Rockdale residents were recently indicted by a Milam County grand jury on 10 felony drug charges.
Chrystal Michelle Rivision, 43, and Phillip Martin Pounder, 41, were each indicted on six counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 4 to 200 grams, first-degree felonies; one count of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, over 400 grams, a first-degree felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felony, a third-degree felony; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance under 28 grams, a state jail felony; and possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds, a state jail felony.
The indictments are among 55 issued Nov. 17 by grand jurors.
Other indictments include:
Nicholas Juan Black, 27, of Richardson, possession of controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony.
Jimmy Dale Mills, 66, of Milano, possession of controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
Erica Nicole Trelles, 34, of Cameron, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felonies.
Nicholas B. Gifford, 19, of Thorndale, assault of a pregnant person, a third-degree felony.
Toni Marie Martin, 31, of Rockdale, criminal mischief $2,500 to $30,000, a state jail felony.
Donald Reid Pierce, 64, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, criminal mischief of public service, a state jail felony.
Kristopher Anthony Bellard, 37, of Klein, criminal mischief, $2,500 to $30,000 and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief of animal fence and evading arrest with priors, all state jail felonies.
Dominique Jewel Clark, 18, of Rockdale, engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.
Renton David Ihlenfeldt, 25, of Caldwell, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.
Christian Devaughn Rayford, 40, of Houston, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; fraud possession of identifying information, a second-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.
Willie Trey Olivarri III, 36, of Cameron, abandon/endanger a child, a state jail felony.
Matthaus David Edwards Lopez, 30, of Cameron, assault, family violence with prior conviction, a third-degree felony.
Fred Joseph Hanhart, 42, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance, 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Osmar Gilberto Espinoza, 27, of Rockdale, assault, family violence with prior conviction, a third-degree felony.
Nahmiek Dajour Ziegler, 24, of New York, fraud possession of identifying information, a third-degree felony.
Curtis Brown, aka Aaron Deron Chambers, 27, of Houston, fraud possession of identifying information, a third-degree felony.
Angela Ann Mason-Coddington, 40, of Round Rock, fraud possession of identifying information, a third-degree felony.
Ebony Michelle Thomas, 35, of Houston, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; fraud possession of identifying information, a second-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; a state jail felony.
Kevin Martin, 36, of Rockdale, criminal mischief $2,500 to $30,000, a state jail felony.
Kody Lee Land, 37, of Rockdale, five counts of bail jumping – failure to appear, third-degree felonies.
Lauren A. Klinefelter, 32, of Austin, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.