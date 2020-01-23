Shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, a group of volunteers took off in the dark to begin the Point in Time homeless survey in Temple.
They stopped at the Temple Public Library where there are usually a few men who have spent the night. By sunrise, the homeless have vacated the premises. After the library opens at 10 a.m. some of the homeless will begin showing up in the library’s coffee shop.
The volunteers headed further east to look for rumored homeless camps in the North 14th Street area.
Feed My Sheep on West Avenue G served as the gathering spot for those volunteering with the count. By 8 a.m. there were men who had been surveyed at the library showing up for coffee and doughnuts.
Gay Towell, volunteer social worker at Feed My Sheep, handles the street ministry for the organization. She knows just about everybody who shows up for morning coffee and lunch.
Towell pointed out two women who were sleeping in a small alcove just outside the dining area. A shopping cart filled with belongings was pulled up to block the doorway.
“They do that to keep any men away during the night,” she said.
Haze Shumpert Jr. slept outside Wednesday night.
Shumpert grew up in Temple and has two sisters living here. He had been living in a shed.
He’s resided in the Avenue G area for years and was a resident of Martha’s Kitchen, the local homeless shelter until it was closed in September 2011.
“There are only three of us who were here when Feed My Sheep first opened,” he said.
Shumpert volunteers in the men’s laundry at Feed My Sheep and at Churches Touching Lives for Christ food pantry. He had been working at a car lot on South First Street, doing a little bit of everything, but left when he didn’t get paid.
“I’m retired now,” Shumpert said.
Shumpert said Towell was working with him to get accepted in the Bell County Indigent Health Care Services program.
“I need to see a doctor bad,” he said.
People living on the street, Shumpert said, can look to those at Feed My Sheep as someone who is helping them out.
“It’s a place to eat and stay warm, or get cool in the summer,” he said.
Kadijah Venable, 25, lost her mom in 2018 and has a difficult time since. Venable was in jail when her mother died.
“I lost faith,” she said. “My grandmother is disappointed with me because I’ve made some bad choices.”
Venable has been a resident at the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope for a few days.
“I need to be around positive people and do whatever I need to do to better myself,” she said.
Homeless counts were taking place Thursday throughout Bell County as well as Coryell, Hamilton and Lampasas counties.
The PIT surveys will be sent to Texas Homeless Network where the numbers will be crunched and information analyzed. Eventually, that information will get to the Department of Housing and Urban Development where funding for homeless initiatives across the country and in Texas is determined.
In the January 2019 Point in Time Count, 409 homeless individuals were counted, of which 318 were adults and 91 were children under 18. The breakdown in gender for the count was 199 females, 200 males and one transgender.