Troy school

The present-day city of Troy grew up around the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railway station. After an 1885 tornado wrecked the modest one-room school at King’s Branch, Troy citizens raised funds to build a two-story building with help from the local Masonic lodge and Grange. Under the agreement, the lodges maintained rights to one room for their meetings.

 Collection of Weldon Cannon and Patricia Benoit

The only important words this month are pencils, notebooks and — yikes! — the school bus is here already.

pbenoit@tdtnews.comÂ 