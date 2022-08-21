The only important words this month are pencils, notebooks and — yikes! — the school bus is here already.
What was true in the 19th century is equally so in the 21st century. It takes a village to teach a child. Nowhere is the village more important than in Bell County’s rural school districts where administrators and faculty grapple with the usual challenges of teaching but unusual problems in funding and resources.
Among the under-praised are the teachers in poor, rural areas who often go unrecognized. For example, Edward Arthur “Cap” Sterling Sr. (1855-1933) began his career teaching at the Youngsport school. The community’s first local school of record began about 1886, growing to be one of the larger rural schools in Bell County. By 1905, the school had 77 students and two teachers, according to the “History of Bell County Public Schools 1854-1976” (Temple-Bell Retired Teachers Association, 1976).
Sterling emphasized the importance of “the Three R’s” to his young charges, but knew the needed more to keep the kids — especially lively farm boys — engaged. He organized a baseball team using a ball of bound rags and a tree limb for a bat. He also managed to secure a foot-pump organ to teach singing and to organize a marching musical group.
A few years after Sterling’s tenure, the school building was moved so that farmers could dig a water well for the school.
Students carried buckets of water into the classroom and shared sips from a common dipper. Finally, as Youngsport’s population dwindled and Killeen’s swelled, students were transferred to the Killeen Independent School District in 1938.
Rural schools flourished under the 19th-century belief that educating children was the parents’ responsibility, generally sidestepping any state involvement.
Newspapers, such as the Austin Statesman in 1880, editorialized, “A state has no right to tax one man for the education of another man’s children,” accusing lawmakers of “overstepping their bounds” by attempting to create public school systems.
Following that philosophy, Belton had only a private school, a smallish log house on Pearl Street. Parents paid annual tuition for their children — if they wanted their children to attend.
Texas’ common schools had organized in 1854 with a system for payment of tuition for poor and orphaned children. By that year, Bell County was divided into 15 school districts scattered across the countryside.
Since Texas did not have compulsory education, many farm families opted to keep children at home to work. Poor children fared somewhat better. In 1858, county commissioners allotted 10 cents per student per day to educate indigent students. The county’s schools often faced problems of no supplies, ramshackle buildings and poorly trained teachers.
From 1845, when Texas joined the union, to the late 1870s, Texas lurched in fits and starts toward a public school system despite episodes of gubernatorial and legislative political haggling. Texas briefly had a public education system during Reconstruction in the late 1860s, but soon disbanded it.
Country schools have been the great unifiers, allowing dispersed farm families facing poverty and depression to fall together while the world around them fell apart.
The Belton Journal in 1869 reported that so many students were attending school that citizens were building a bridge over the Leon River “to allow ... many more children coming to school, and altogether the educational interests of Bell are promising.”
A Galveston Daily News reporter in 1870 praised Bell County residents for their devotion to education. “The people of this county are taking a great interest in the cause of education,” he wrote. “There is scarcely a neighborhood but what had a flourishing school.”
Bell County’s rural families joined forces to build multipurpose structures to serve as church meetings, schoolhouses and community centers — especially for Grange Hall farmers’ meetings and Masonic lodges.
Following trends in the rest of the state, many early Bell County schools initially met in lodge buildings. Records from the Grand Lodge in Waco before 1900 indicate Bell County’s Ancient Free & Accepted Masons followed the development of other brethren throughout the state with most of their efforts and financial support directed to education, especially in those years before establishment of viable public-school systems.
Troy schools are an example of how these partnerships succeeded in rural areas.
In 1879, families around what would later become known as the community of “Old Troy,” north of Temple, built an 18-by-20-foot one-room schoolhouse, called King’s Branch Free School.
King’s Branch was ungraded. Students were ranked according to their ability to read.
In 1882, when the Missouri-Texas-Kansas Railroad arrived in the area, another community, “New Troy,” grew up around the railway station and supplanted the earlier community two miles north on Elm Creek. After an 1885 tornado wrecked the school, Troy citizens the next year raised funds to build a two-story building with help from the local Masonic lodge and Shiloh Grange, a farmer’s union. Under the agreement, the lodges maintained rights to one room for their meetings.
Even now in the 21st century, rural schools face challenges. The U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics figures Texas has more than 2,000 campuses classified as rural.
The department defines a rural school as having a majority of students living in rural areas, is located in a district with fewer than 600 students and/or is located in a town of less than 2,500, no matter how many students are in the district.
Because of their size and because they’re scattered across a broad Texas map, small districts grapple for funding and other state and federal assistance. Much of their tax base comes from property taxes based on agricultural production — much lower rates than urban areas with commercial, residential and industrial tax bases.
That was the catalyst for the creation of the Texas Association of Rural Schools in 1990.
Among the members of the Texas Association for Rural Schools are the independent school districts in Bartlett, Florence, Academy, Holland, Marlin, Moody, Milano and Buckholts.