United Way of Central Texas will kick off its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program on Feb. 2 — a free service that has helped area residents keep more money in their pockets for 11 years.
This year, Heart of Texas Goodwill Job Connection in Belton, Rose Hall in Temple, Temple Community Clinic in Temple, First Baptist Church in Temple, Armed Services YMCA in Harker Heights and Grace Christian Center in Killeen will serve as the initial VITA sites.
However, program partners also include Temple College, the University of Mary Har-din-Baylor, Raising Cane’s of Temple, the Central Texas Housing Consortium and the city of Harker Heights, according to UWCT.
“When tax season arrives, VITA volunteers dedicate themselves to preparing hundreds of tax returns for Central Texas residents,” Veshell Greene, UWCT’s vice president, said in a news release. “In 2021, the UWCT VITA volunteers prepared nearly 1,000 free tax returns for Central Texans and brought in over $1.4 million in refunds and nearly $450,000 in Earned Income Tax Credits to our local community.”
She said EITC is one of the best federal tools for preventing working individuals from entering poverty.
“The EITC is a refundable federal tax credit for lower income working people that encourages and rewards work, offsetting the federal payroll and income taxes, and giving low- to moderate-income working families a stronger possibility of financial stability, advancing the common good and creating opportunities for all,” Greene said. “In fact, studies show that the EITC improves child health and academic achievement, increasing the likelihood of college attendance and improving prospects for higher earnings when children become adults.”
Although the average client income was approximately $24,000 last year, this free assistance — which is funded in part through grants from the Internal Revenue Service and the BBVA Compass Foundation — is open to households that bring in less than $55,000 annually, according to UWCT.
“UWCT is engaging Central Texans and bringing people together to solve community problems,” Greene said. “Long-term economic success is not possible without an investment in long-term human success. Working together, we are building strong neighborhoods all over Central Texas where individuals and communities can thrive.”
Residents can schedule an appointment online at uwct.org or by calling the UWCT Texas office at 254-778-8616 beginning Wednesday.