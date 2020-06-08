A Del Rio woman died Sunday night in a one-vehicle rollover.
Ranie Lynn O’Neal, 39, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the accident scene on Reed’s Lake Loop.
She was pronounced dead at 8:46 p.m. by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
O’Neal’s body was sent for an autopsy, according to Coleman.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said the rollover occurred at 7:35 p.m. and was 1.7 miles east of Little River-Academy.
A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was driven by Dale Paul Welch, 40, of Jarrell. He came upon a curve, left the road and rolled. The Silverado landed on the passenger side, and O’Neil was partially ejected and trapped under the vehicle, Washko said.
Welch seemed to be impaired and may have been intoxicated, Washko said. Welch was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple to be treated for minor injuries.
“DPS urges motorists to always wear your safety belt when riding in or operating a motor vehicle. Never operate a motor vehicle or ride with a driver who is intoxicated. Following these simple steps can save lives,” Washko said.