Cold and rainy conditions resumed Monday after a weekend of clear skies in Bell County and the surrounding area.
With these conditions in mind, the county’s Commissioners Court decided against re-implementing a burn ban at its regular meeting. The county’s most recent burn ban was repealed on Oct. 29 after rains allowed for safe outdoor burns to move forward.
Deputy Brian Gowan of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department filled in for Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt Monday, and recommended against a burn ban.
Gowan said that, despite burn bans in two surrounding counties, factors that Bell County takes into account were all in a good place to continue without a burn ban.
“The relative humidity, temperature, winds and percent of rain are all well within the acceptable range this week,” Gowan said.
Gowan also noted that the average Keetch-Byram Drought Index for Bell County was 443 on Monday, well below the 575 benchmark set by the state for official droughts.
The index measures the amount of moisture in an area, with county officials using the number to help in the determination of how at risk the area is for grass fires.
The National Weather Service shows clear skies, and temperatures in the 50s, for the rest of the week with only a 20% chance of rain late Friday or early Saturday.
Despite the recent rains, a map published by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday continues to show high levels of drought in Bell County.
The two highest levels of drought, extreme and exceptional, currently cover most of the northern half of the county. Exceptional drought, the highest level, only accounts for a sliver of that area to the northwest.
The remaining half of the county, to the south and southeast, are all under severe drought, the third-highest level.
Despite levels shown on the map, drought conditions could change when accounting for rain seen throughout the county.
Thanks to recent rains over the past week, lake levels in Bell County, which have been on a decline over the past year, have improved slightly.
The Texas Water Development Board reported Monday that Lake Belton was 66.5% full, just up from the 66.4% a week ago. Stillhouse Hollow Lake saw a larger improvement, going from 72.4% full last week to 72.8% on Monday.