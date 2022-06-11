Texell Credit Union will hold a free funding college seminar Tuesday.
The event will be 6-7:30 p.m. at the Trinity Jr. Ballroom of the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
The seminar is the second in Texell’s college prep series, geared to high school juniors, seniors and their parents, according to a news release.
The workshop will be an open forum and include financial aid and scholarship representatives from Temple College, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton and Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen. After introductions and discussions about the Free Application for Student Aid, scholarships and financial assistance, attendees can ask questions about paying for college.
“College funding options are mystifying to most parents, and it can feel overwhelming,” Amy Merriman, Texell’s chief operating officer, said in the news release. “The good news is, there are several ways to make college costs manageable. We’re excited to bring this educational opportunity to the community and help our members and their high schoolers plan for college.”
Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Refreshments will be served.
To register, visit Texell.org/ events.