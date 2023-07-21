The Central Texas State Fair is full of juggling acts. Most involve fun-loving Bell Countians cramming carnival rides, midway games, concerts, bull riding, a demolition derby and a few funnel cakes into four nights of fun. But one person strolling the Expo Center fairgrounds Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 is sure to amaze.
Bruce Manners — a Canadian-born, Ohio expatriate living in Texas — combines family-friendly comedy, world-class juggling and audience participation to create a show he describes as “stand-up juggling.”
“I’ve been to the Central Texas State Fair twice I believe, and I’m looking forward to going back,” Manners said Friday via telephone prior to a show in Iowa. “I’ll have the world’s only six-foot tricycle, plus I’ll be riding around some on my electric unicycle. I just work the crowd — if I see people waiting in line or eating, I stop by and give them some entertainment.”
Manners has become a staple at state and county fairs throughout the United States, and he is a regular at the annual multi-day event in Belton. He has worked with entertainment industry greats such as Penn & Teller, The Beach Boys, the Righteous Brothers and Alice Cooper. In 2016 he represented Texas as an invited performer at the International Jugglers Association Festival in El Paso.
“I started juggling when I was 16 after Mom gave me a Juggling for the Complete Klutz book,” he said with a chuckle. “Today, it’s easy to learn how. There are literally thousands of ‘how-to’ videos on YouTube.”
Over the years, Manners has juggled everything from balls to bowling pins to knives, and that list could go on forever.
“I guess some of the most bizarre things I’ve juggled are mashed potatoes, pizza and flaming torches,” he said.
Manners will be strolling the grounds each night of the fair beginning at 5 p.m.
Tickets to the 2023 version of the Central Texas State Fair are for sale online, and this year’s four-day event will feature four popular country music bands, midway thrills, bull riding, mutton busting and more.
Concert headliners this year include Charlie Robison, Kevin Fowler, Southall and Wade Bowden. Popular attractions include the Twisted Metal Mayhem Demolition Derby, the Professional Bull Riders Challenger series and many special activities.
These events include a comedy hypnotist, a bicycle stunt team, shopping, livestock shows and Manners' comedy and juggling act. Visit the website for event times.
Fair tickets include admission to the nightly concerts. Online tickets will be $10 for adults, and the gate price will be $15. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free as long as they are accompanied by a paid adult.
Demolition derby and bull-riding reserved tickets are $25 for adults online and $30 at the gate. Kids 12 and under tickets are $15 online and $20 at the gate. General admission tickets are also available at a lower price. Family four-packs for these events are $110 for reserved seats and $72 for general admission.