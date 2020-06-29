A Temple man was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child, Temple police said Monday.
Rudolph Raymond Peters III, 50, was arrested Friday after an investigation prompted an arrest warrant issued by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey
Temple Police officers were told April 16 that a teenage girl, now 16, was sexually assaulted by a man she knew, and the abuse started when she was 13 or 14 years old.
The victim said the sexual assaults, which happened just “about every day or every other day,” occurred in the 7200 block of Bluegrass Court. The last time an assault happened was April 16, according to an arrest affidavit.
Peters remained in the Bell County Jail Monday. His bonds for the two second-degree felonies totaled $200,000.