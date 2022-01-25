Friends, coworkers, former students and current students came together Saturday to perform a concert at the First United Methodist Church in Temple in honor of former Belton ISD band director Mark Nalley, who is battling cancer.
“The true measure of a man in not seen in his possessions, awards or titles. It is seen in the way he improves the lives of others,” Dr. Tom Robbins, pastor of FUMC, said in a letter for the Nalley family. “Mark Nalley has spent his life improving the lives of others. ...
“On a personal note, I would like to say: Mark, you are an inspiration to all of us. You have made a difference in our lives. Enjoy the music played in celebration for all you have done. God bless you.”