Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith is a firm believer that appropriate measures were taken to inform stakeholders about the district’s $173.8 million bond package prior to the May 7 special election — a message he voiced after a group of parents accused Belton ISD of electioneering.
These stakeholders insist that the district violated Section 255.003 (a) of the Texas Election Code by using school resources to advocate for a position in its multi-proposition bond package. However, state agencies — including the Texas Education Agency — contacted about the matter said no complaints had been filed that would have caused an investigation to be opened.
Some Belton ISD residents are concerned about the district’s bond information efforts after a Twitter post highlighted an email by Smith.
“These are significant developments that could lead to an investigation of BISD,” Belton resident Gregory Daniel said in an email to the Telegram. “BISD is considered by me a major employer and community stakeholder. Citizens in the community allege and call for TEA (to investigate) with a national public figure tweeting about it.”
Voters approved Proposition A — at $168.8 million for projects that include the construction of two new elementary schools — by 41 votes and Proposition B — at $5 million for technology devices and equipment — by two votes.
About 5,640 people cast ballots in the election.
“I can’t speculate why they’re saying some of that stuff but I’m sorry that they are,” Smith told the Telegram Tuesday. “We feel really good about what we did in our practices for that bond campaign and we consulted with our legal counsel along the way. We believe we followed the law and it bothers me to know that some people question that.”
He emphasized how Belton ISD staff members only presented “the facts” after trustees unanimously called for the May 7 election on Feb. 15.
“I think that’s an important piece of this. As a school district, our goal once an election is called, is to present facts to the community,” Smith said. “So in every bond presentation that I did … I went over a ton of information about the specific bond propositions, the specific budget in Belton ISD, and what it would mean if the bond should pass or not. Voters needed to know the facts.”
The district’s information efforts — previously reported by the Telegram on April 30 — included a bus with a large information banner parked in front of Belton High School.
“During this (May 7) election cycle, Belton ISD’s focus has been to share facts and inform the community about the current state of the district,” Smith previously told the Telegram. “We’ve done that in a variety of ways: a website with details about the bond; flyers, mailers and ads; videos; campus marquees; and signage (two fact signs on the sides of buses parked on BISD properties).”
In April, visitors to the Belton ISD website certainly couldn’t miss the district’s bond information as a pop-up ad announcing early voting dates was in place during the election cycle. In addition, there is a large tab that read “Belton ISD BOND ‘22” in large bold letters near the top of the page under the district’s masthead. The tab had the slogan “Inspiring dreams. Empowering futures.” It connected to a website with bond information and includes photos of students.
Smith said the district conducted more than 70 informational presentations at BISD campuses. Smith highlighted the message he used often at the conclusion of each bond presentation.
“I even concluded every one of my bond presentations with a reminder to everybody: ‘I can’t ask you to vote yes. I can’t ask you to vote no. But I can ask you to go vote,’” Smith said. “So giving them the facts and encouraging our community to get out and vote was what we were about.”
The third-year superintendent discussed his May 2 email that cited early voting data and encouraged campus principals to have “a strong push with staff and parents for early voting and for election day.”
“I think that, in most cases, people would want us to get people out to vote,” said Smith, who was hired in February of 2020. “I think that’s a positive thing for us as a school district, because we wanted our residents’ voices to be heard. We started with community voice, and we wanted to end with community voice and that was the voting process — the democratic process. So we feel good.”
Despite the recent accusations against Belton ISD, the Texas Education Agency does not have an open investigation into the district.
“The agency has also received no complaints concerning the matter,” Jake Kobersky, a TEA spokesman, told the Telegram in an email.
The Texas Secretary of State office said it does not have any open investigations regarding BISD.
“Section 255 of the Texas Election Code is part of Title 15, which is overseen by the Texas Ethics Commission,” Sam Taylor, the assistant secretary of state for communications, said. “Our office does not handle any Title 15 sections, as they deal with regulating political funds and campaigns.”
The Telegram sent an inquiry to the Texas Ethics Commission about any ongoing investigations but the office did not respond by press time.
“I think we had the biggest voter turnout in the history (of Belton ISD) for this election and we engaged the community,” Smith said. “We’re now getting ready to shift into implementation mode, so we’re ready to kick it into the next year.”