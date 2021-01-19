Three incumbent Temple school board members are seeking reelection.
Trustees Dan Posey, Ronnie Gaines and Sandhya Sanghi filed for a spot on the May 1 ballot, Temple Independent School District spokesman Christian Hernandez said. They filed last week, Hernandez said.
Residents have until Feb. 12 to file to run in the upcoming election, according to the Texas secretary of state.
Temple ISD trustees are elected to single-member districts.
Posey, the current board president, is seeking his fourth full term as a trustee. He was first appointed to the board in 2011 to serve an unexpired term, and was later elected to his first three-year term in 2012.
Posey, vice president for governmental affairs for Baylor Scott & White, represents District 3, the northwestern parts of Temple ISD.
Gaines, the current board vice president, is running for his third term. He was first appointed to his seat in 2014 and sought his first full term in 2015.
Gaines, a Farmer’s Insurance agent, represents District 4 — a segment of South Temple that is bordered by 31st Street to the east, Canyon Creek Drive to the south and Interstate 35 to the north.
Sanghi, a public health researcher for Baylor Scott & White’s Center for Applied Health Research, is seeking her second term on the school board. She was first elected in 2018 after running unopposed.
Sanghi’s District 5 covers part of South Temple. It is bordered by Midway Drive to the north, 31st Street to the east and Hickory Road to the West.