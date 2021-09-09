Lamar Middle School was placed under a lockout order Thursday morning following a report that a person had brought a bomb and gun to the campus.
Alejandra Arreguin, a city of Temple spokeswoman, said officers responded to the report — which was made by an anonymous 911 caller — at 10 a.m.
“Multiple police units were called to the scene, including the Criminal Investigation Division and K-9 unit,” she said. “Out of an abundance of caution, steps were taken to keep all students and staff safe.”
Yvette Bradford, Lamar Middle School’s principal, detailed that response in a letter to families.
“Lamar Middle School staff, in conjunction with Temple Police Department, placed the campus on lock out at approximately 10:04 a.m. as a precautionary measure in order to investigate the report,” Bradford said in the letter. At about 10:45 a.m., as an additional safety measure, Temple Police Department reportedly asked for students and staff to clear the building temporarily as they investigated.
Although the 911 caller had told authorities that a suspicious person carrying a package was seen heading towards Lamar, officers were unable to locate any contraband or suspicious items.
Students and staff were allowed to re-enter the campus at 11:10 a.m. before resuming normal operations at 11:45 a.m., according to Temple ISD.
“Temple Police Department found no evidence to support the reported concern and made no indication that the campus needed to take additional measures or precautions moving forward to ensure student safety,” Bradford said.
Arreguin said the incident is under investigation.