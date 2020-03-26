BELTON — Jennifer Land, chief financial officer for Belton schools, was recently elected the vice president of the Texas Association of School Business Officials.
Land was in her second term on the statewide group’s board of directors before running for vice president. She will serve in the position for a year then become president elect and finally serve as president, according to a news release from the Belton Independent School District.
“It’s humbling and an honor to receive this vote of confidence from my peers,” Land said. “I enjoy serving, and it’s a double blessing to do so in a role that supports kids and public education.”
Land previously chaired the Texas Association of School Business Officials Internal Audit Research Committee.
“Jennifer’s experience and personality are valuable to our board,” TASBO Executive Director Tracy Ginsburg said. “She’s been an exemplary board member, and we are grateful that she will continue to volunteer in an officer role.”
Land has worked as Belton ISD’s CFO since October 2017. She started her school business career as an accountant and then transitioned to an internal auditor role.
“This is such a huge honor for Jennifer and for Belton ISD,” Superintendent Matt Smith said. “We’re grateful for the recognition of one of our own and are proud of her commitment to serving and making an impact for kids.”