The United States attorneys that represent four Texas districts announced Wednesday that they will prosecute those who commit crimes at the Texas Capitol.
The announcement comes a week ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden planned at the U.S. Capitol. Some social media posts have called for rallies at state capitols to protest the incoming administration.
“During this time of polarized political discord, freedom of speech is an important right that must be safeguarded, but those who threaten to harm others, commit acts of violence, destroy property or attack law enforcement must be held accountable for their criminal behavior,” U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer said in a news release. “Now, more than ever, we must respect the rule of law. The Texas United States Attorneys’ Offices, along with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, will pursue federal charges against those who refuse to do so.”
Sofer joins his counterparts — U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick, Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah and U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox of the Southern, Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas, respectively — to warn those planning to cross state lines to commit crimes in Texas or at the State Capitol that justice will be sought, according to the release.
As the chief law enforcement officers in each of the federal districts, the U.S. Attorneys will be working with federal, state and local law enforcement throughout the state to aggressively identify individuals who violate federal law.
The plan is to ensure that, where appropriate, anyone arrested for committing federal crimes related to protests or similar events on or about Inauguration Day will be processed and held in federal custody pending further criminal proceedings, according to the release.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia is prosecuting those individuals identified as allegedly committing crimes during the riots last week at the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Attorneys in Texas will continue to work with Department of Justice officials and necessary law enforcement in those prosecutions, Sofer said in the release.