CAMERON — After more than four decades of service, Cameron Volunteer Fire Department Chief Henry Horelica has finally made the first step toward putting up his helmet for good.
The fire department held a retirement party for Horelica, 67, on Wednesday as he stepped down from a paid position at the city.
While Horelica plans to stay at least another year as fire chief to reach 50 years at the department, it will only be as a volunteer role and allow another to take the paid position.
Horelica said he has enjoyed being a part of the fire department for his whole life, and being able to meet and interact with the public.
“All the firemen, we are just like family, we help each other out, and I enjoy the public, I really do,” Horelica said.
The party, despite rain on Wednesday, was attended by several in the community who drove through the fire station to give their socially distanced regards to Horelica.
Horelica said he joined the volunteer fire department 49 years ago after a paid position at the fire department opened up, right before he turned 18.
He said he has since gotten to know most people in the city, or at least who he isn’t familiar with probably knows him instead.
While he loves the job, Horelica said both he and his wife, Penny, recently bought a new home in the country near Cameron and decided it was time to start stepping down.
Both Horelica and his wife currently live in the fire station, which has an attached home, and have raised their four kids there. He said he is looking forward to finally getting some good rest after he retires — not having to worry about the station’s phone ringing or the alarm going off.
“We live in the fire station, so we are here all the time, and we have a lot of people in and out all the time,” Horelica said. “People call and I will go check on this and that. That part I might be a little bit different.”
Horelica said that despite his planned departure in about a year, he already had his eyes on a couple members of the fire station to take over his duties. He said the department and the city will be in good hands when he leaves.
While the rain kept some people away from the party itself, dozens of residents and former employees sent their well wishes to the chief on the department’s Facebook page.
Keith Gammel Jr., who now works at the fire department in Springdale, Ark., said he used to work at the Cameron department with Horelica and thanked him for his job and the guidance he received before moving on.
“While I may have only been there a few years, it was a great experience and thank you for giving me that opportunity,” Gammel said. “My experience there has led me on my current path and career.”