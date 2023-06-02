Two Central Texans arrested for a Belton home invasion robbery in April have been indicted by a Bell County grand jury.
Nico Vargas-Lopez, 22, of Cameron, and Denise Carrasco, 19, of Temple, were both indicted May 24 on first-degree aggravated robbery charges in connection with an April 3 incident at a Belton home. Both were being held Thursday at the Bell County Jail.
A homeowner who lives on East Ninth Street told police a masked man, later identified as Vargas-Lopez, knocked on her door and “barged in … with a gun pointed at her head demanding that she tell where the money is,” according to arrest affidavits.
“The suspect then dragged her into one of the bedrooms of the home at gunpoint,” the affidavit said. “She heard him rack a bullet into the chamber of the gun while he was making demands. The suspect then began filling his backpack full of personal property from the bedroom.”
The victim “pleaded with the suspect not to shoot her.”
Belton police officers arrived during the robbery, prompting Vargas-Lopez to run out the back door with the backpack and the gun.
Officer Kim Hamilton “gave chase along with the help of several other officers and they eventually caught up to the suspect, who was hiding in the back of a neighbor’s house,” the affidavit said. “The suspect then ran off again to nearby railroad tracks, where he was caught and identified as the subject who fleeing from the house by Hamilton.”
A fully loaded Smith and Wesson .40-caliber pistol was recovered from Vargas-Lopez’s backpack. There was a bullet in the chamber.
Police found and identified Carrasco as the other suspect in the case. She was stopped while driving in the vicinity of the robbery.
“A neighbor witness observed Carrasco as a passenger in the same suspect vehicle in the driveway of the home that was robbed 10 to 15 minutes prior to the robbery,” the affidavit said.
Carrasco had asked the neighbor if the homeowner was at home. “The witness advised her that she was, and that (the victim) arrived at the home approximately 20 minutes earlier,” the affidavit said.
Carrasco was stopped while attempting to turn around at a dead-end street, not far from where Vargas-Lopez was arrested.
“A search of the suspect vehicle following Carrasco’s arrest resulted in the officers finding the identification of suspect Lopez,” the affidavit said. “It was apparent based on the observations of the officers that Carrasco had switched from the passenger seat to the driver seat when suspect Lopez went to commit the robbery and that she was there to pick him up until the police intercepted her and stopped the getaway.”
Vargas-Lopez remained jailed in lieu of $462,500 in bonds. He is also charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography, a second-degree felony; and four third-degree felonies: engaging in organized criminal activity, assault of a family/household member by impeding breathing/circulation (two counts) and stalking. He also faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest or detention.
Carrasco, in addition to aggravated robbery, faces a Class B misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge and a Class C minor in possession of tobacco charge. Her bonds total $251,500, records show.