A Bell County hero has been honored by a state law enforcement organization for his life-saving measures on infant girl.
Shawn Hearn, a deputy with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, received the Greg McFarland-Max Banks Texas Lawman of the Year Award from Sheriff’s Association of Texas at their 143rd annual conference held Sunday through Wednesday in San Antonio.
Hearn, 63, was recognized for saving the 2-week infant girl on June 21 on the side of East U.S. Highway 190 near Heidenheimer.
When a 911 came in from the Heidenheimer area, the deputy raced to the scene and able to respond very quickly, Lt. Bob Reinhard told the Telegram in June.
Upon arrival in the 6100 block of East Business 190, Hearn began performing CPR on the infant — and continued to do so for nine minutes until paramedics arrived.
The infant began breathing on her own once placed into an ambulance and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment, Reinhard said.
“Prior to EMS leaving the scene, and after turning the child over to paramedics, Deputy Hearn turned his focus on the foster mother who stood helplessly watching as all of this unfolded in front of her,” Reinhard said. “Deputy Hearn continued to comfort the mother through support and reassurance.”
The foster mother told the department in June that the girl was “doing well and breathing on her own”
She and the girl also attended the Sheriff’s Association conference when Hearn received the award, Maj. T.J. Cruz of the Sheriff’s Department said. Hearn’s family, Sheriff Eddy Lange and members of the Sheriff’s Department administration also attended.
The Greg McFarlan-Max Banks Award recognizes an outstanding deputy for the year whose distinguished serve to the law enforcement community and their commitment to unselfish service to the people of the state of Texas.
Hearn, who has years of experience in law enforcement, has been with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department for about a year and a half, Jeff Buuck, Sheriff’s chief deputy, said.
“We couldn’t be any more proud of Deputy Hearn for his service to the citizens of Bell County,” Reinhard told the Telegram.