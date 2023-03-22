Amy's House

Margaret and John Henderson admire a photo of their daughter, Amy, who died in 2012 from an unexpected brain hemorrhage. The local Transplant Recipient International Organization board named the Temple transplant hospitality house in her honor.

 Photo courtesy of David Stone

Amy’s House, a Temple hospitality facility for transplant recipients, live donors and their families, hit a massive milestone this week: The center hosted its 1,000th guest since opening Jan. 4, 2021.