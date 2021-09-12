MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Belton native is serving aboard the USS Iwo Jima, a U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Destinee Batista is a 2017 Belton High School graduate. Today Batista serves as a logistics specialist.
Logistics specialists provide diverse logistics and accounting support in a global setting to aviation, surface, subsurface and expeditionary forces; order, receive, inspect, stow, preserve, package, ship and issue materials and cargo; operate Navy post offices; account for government materials; and prepare and maintain required forms, records, correspondence, reports and files.
Batista joined the Navy three year ago for the opportunities the Navy provides.
“I joined the Navy in order to set myself up for the future,” Batista said.
According to Batista, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Belton.
“I learned to be independent and self-sufficient,” Batista said.
Iwo Jima is the seventh Wasp-class amphibious assault ship and the second ship in the U.S. Navy to bear that name. The ship was named for the Battle of Iwo Jima of World War II.
According to Navy officials, amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts. Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets and Landing Craft Air Cushioned, as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.
Batista’s favorite part of working in the Navy is the people.
“I enjoy having a constant routine and working with the people here,” she said.
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Batista is most proud of her recent promotion.
“I’m most proud making the rank of second class in less than three years,” Batista said.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Batista, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“There is so much more in the world than myself,” Batista said. “It feels good to be making a difference and standing up for what I believe in.”