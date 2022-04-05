Troy High School’s assistant principal was arrested in Temple on a driving while intoxicated charge after allegedly being involved in two wrecks.
Mike Jones, 57, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while a license is invalid.
Temple Police officers were dispatched at 12:45 a.m. Thursday to the 3800 block of Green Tree Loop for a hit-and-run crash, agency spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.
“Previously, the subject identified as Michael Jones sideswiped a vehicle on the interstate in Belton city limits, then struck another vehicle in the 4900 block of FM 93 in Temple,” said Mackowiak. “Jones was located in the 3800 block of Green Tree Loop and was arrested for the crash.”
Jones was released from the Bell County Jail over the weekend after posting a $3,000 bond.
The Troy Independent School District web page shows Jones is the assistant principal at Troy High School and has been with the district for 14 years.
Superintendent Neil Jeter said Jones had been an administrator for 19 years at the district.
“Troy ISD has been informed of the arrest of one of our employees on April 3 for driving a personal motor vehicle while intoxicated,” Jeter said. “No students or other staff were involved in the incident.”
He added that the incident is treated as a personnel issue under review.
“No other information will be provided at this time,” said Jeter. “The administration will follow district policy in determining possible actions. Troy ISD is committed to providing a safe environment conducive to student achievement and well-being.”