BELTON — It got a little crowded at the rabbit show Tuesday during the Bell County Youth Fair.
Lots of students with rabbits, in all sizes and colors, along with their proud parents waiting for their rabbit’s number to be called.
Lindsay Smith of Salado was watching her daughter, Ashley Giffen, 15, a Holland ISD student, as she made her way up to the exhibit cages with her Californian rabbit. This is Ashley’s second year to show rabbits.
The judging happens quickly as the judge makes his way down the line of show pins. The judge has a microphone and he explains what he is looking for as he examines the animal.
Each breed has certain characteristics and the judge compares the entries to the norm.
After her rabbit was judged, it took seventh place, Ashley participated in the showmanship competition.
Since rabbits aren’t going to trot around an exhibition ring or turn around on command, showmanship activities involve the rabbit owner’s knowledge about rabbits, handling and showing their rabbit, including its faults according to breed standards.
Luke Hudler, 12, of Little River-Academy ISD, was showing his Californian breeder, Max, and a pin of fryers.
For the past three years, Luke has received third place for his breeder. This year he placed the same.
Fourth-grader Hunter Hudler, 10, is also showing rabbits.
The rabbits have been living in the Hudler’s garage during the cold weather.
Marissa Hudler, mother to Luke and Hunter, believes his boys’ involvement in events like the Youth Fair teaches responsibility and learning to respect and be kind to animals and people.
“They learn to be social and are around good people,” Marissa Hudler said.
Milani Santiago, a 10th grader from Killeen, was showing a Mini Rex, Milo, whose fur looked like black velvet.
This show was a first for Milani, who is from Korea.
“I didn’t know they had shows like the Youth Fair and my dream job is to become a veterinarian,” Milani said.
Claudia Marquez, 16, of Harker Heights, was showing “Baby,” a Holland Lop.
Claudia said she liked to show rabbits because it’s low maintenance and she’s involved in a lot of extracurricular activities.
Claudia is a district officer in FFA and is going to pursue a position in area FFA. Participating in shows like the Youth Fair is a way to get her name out to more students.
Becoming a veterinarian is a goal, she said.
Today at the Youth Fair, ag mechanics will be judged, along with poultry. The country store, where food division items are sold, will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Assembly Hall.