The city of Belton will host a downtown street party around the historic Bell County Courthouse square on Friday, March 31 in support of local businesses.
featured
Belton plans Business Bash street party for March 31
Tags
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Lake Belton area restaurant and event venue under consideration
- Gator country: Alligators living in the Lampasas River likely have been here for decades
- Legend of Fishzilla: Fake or not, photo of giant catfish gave validity to Southern myth
- Man accused of removing organ from Belton area victim
- Killeen principal hired as TISD director of elementary education
- Affidavit: Belton suspect planned to 'take out' eviscerated victim
- Belton street near two campuses to close in daytime starting March 20
- Williamson landowners withdraw Clearwater annexation request; Aaron: State Sen. Schwertner opposed effort, threatened creation of MUD
- Killeen teenager charged with capital murder in shooting of two Jarrell High School students
- Donald “Don” Gene Mikeska, age 78, of Zabcikville died Sunday, March 5, 2023