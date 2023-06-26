Project Apple Tree

Mark Burns greets families and Pat Munoz holds the door for participants at the Project Apple Tree event at the Harris Community Center in Belton on Saturday August 15, 2020.

 Nan Dickson | Special to the Telegram

Project Apple Tree, a charity offered through the Helping Hands Ministry of Belton, is hoping to help provide nearly 700 students with school essentials for the upcoming academic year — a goal they hope to achieve with the community’s assistance.

jvalley@tdtnews.com