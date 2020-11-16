The Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the certification for the results from the Nov. 3 general election on Monday.
Commissioner Bill Schumann expressed his gratitude for those who contributed to the smooth election process in Bell County — a region, which saw a record-breaking number of ballots cast, according to local officials.
“In light of the situation and the number of votes, things seemed to go extremely well,” Schumann said during a Monday meeting. “I just wanted to thank (Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton) and everybody for making that happen.”
Bell County, which had 217,149 registered voters this election, reported a voter turnout of nearly 59 percent. Dutton said that figure is in line with past voter turnout statistics in Bell County.
“That is pretty typical for a presidential election in Bell County,” he said. “We usually run between 50 and 60 percent and this year stayed true.”
Dutton also highlighted how a majority of Bell County voters cast their ballots during Texas’ early voting period, which ran from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30.
“We had a total ballots cast of 128,035, and of those (ballots) early voting accounted for 92,142,” he said. “I think the extra week that the governor gave really helped get folks out and vote early.”
Just 23,330 votes came on Election Day.
“We’re certifying the results are accurate,” Dutton said. “We have checked with our tapes from our early voting and Election Day machines against the reports that we got from our election reporting software … and everything has matched up.”
Dutton stressed how Bell County’s ballot-casting machines are highly secure after Schumann posed a question regarding the voting software’s security.
“We use ES&S election system services and everything we use is secure,” he said. “If someone was to try and hack it, they’d have to actually get physical access to our machines. Anything that calculates results is very tied down and very secure.”
Dutton added how Bell County’s poll books, which merely reflect voter information, also have incredibly limited access.
“The poll books don’t really have internet access. They just have network access through our Virtual Private Network,” he said. “(But) the only thing exchanged is voter data. It lets you know that ‘person A’ checked in at this site on this date and time. There are no results that get passed back and forth between that software.”