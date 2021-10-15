Active COVID-19 cases in Bell County were at 715 on Friday, as the region’s incidence rate for infections reached 197 cases per 100,000 people.
Although that increase from 184 cases per 100,000 people is slight, the Bell County Public Health District previously emphasized how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a region with an incidence rate of over 200 to be in a “red zone.”
Since the pandemic reached Bell County in March 2020, officials have reported 33,249 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 31,860 recoveries.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 related deaths remained at 674, with the latest 21 recorded Wednesday, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Hospitalizations
On Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a slight decrease in regional COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients to have decreased to 9.94%.
Trauma Service Area L — composed Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties — now has 1,157 staffed hospital beds with 115 taken up by patients with COVID-19.
School cases
There are 56 active COVID-19 cases — 21 lab-confirmed and 37 probable — in the Belton Independent School District spanning 13 campuses: 13 at Belton Middle School, 10 at North Belton Middle School, seven at Belton High, six at High Point Elementary, five at Lake Belton High School, four at Lakewood Elementary, three at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, two at the Belton Early Childhood School, two at Pirtle Elementary, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at Miller Heights Elementary and one at Lake Belton Middle School.
Two additional cases are attributed to “other departments/buildings.”
These 58 combined infections account for about 0.37% of Belton ISD’s population, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report — logging lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15 — showed six infections: three at Jefferson Elementary, one at Western Hills Elementary, one at Temple High and one at Bonham Middle School.
Meanwhile, 0.17% of Killeen ISD’s population was reported to be recovering from COVID-19 on Friday. The district has totaled 86 COVID-19 infections — 64 students and 22 staff members — in the last 10 days, according to Killeen ISD.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny — who last shared his district’s COVID-19 data Thursday — said there were four active cases: a student and employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary, and two students at Salado Middle School.