The Temple Daily Telegram’s coverage of the officer-involved shooting of Temple resident Michael Dean was honored for a second consecutive year by the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors on Tuesday.
The newspaper’s ongoing coverage of the December 2019 incident in which a former police officer was charged with manslaughter won the organization’s top award for breaking news in its division. The award was among 10 the newspaper received — including three first-place plaques — in the 2A Division for newspapers with a Sunday circulation of 10,000 to 29,000.
The 2021 Star Breaking News Report of the Year was awarded to the team of Telegram City Editor Eric E. Garcia, reporters Shane Monaco and Deborah McKeon. They reported on the manslaughter charge filed against former officer Carmen DeCruz, who currently faces a tentative Nov. 1 trial date although it is expected to be pushed to 2022 because of a court backlog. Last year, the Telegram won four awards, including second place in the Star Investigate Report of the Year category, for its coverage of the Dean shooting.
“Nuanced and thorough coverage by Garcia, Monaco and McKeon reflected many points of view and raised questions about official reports after a police officer was charged with shooting a man during a traffic stop,” the Star Breaking News Report judge wrote. “This is community journalism the way it should be done.”
Telegram sports writer Tim Waits won first place for sports column writing, an award he’s won for the third consecutive year.
The judge in that category said he “really enjoyed the story on the 75-year-old official. A quick read left me wanting to keep reading.”
Jacob Sanchez, a Telegram reporter who now works for the Fort Worth Report non-profit news outlet, won first place in specialty reporting for his articles on local politics. Among them, Sanchez broke the news that Donna Imam, a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for the 31st Congressional District against incumbent John Carter, was banning voters who tried to engage with her on social media. Sanchez also was cited for his articles on the Texas House District 54 race between Salado Rep. Brad Buckley and Harker Heights Democrat KeKe Williams as well as his look at black voter issues and registration efforts in Bell County.
“This category had several strong entries, making judging a challenge. What stood out on this entry is that each of the stories reflects thorough reporting, even-handed coverage and strong writing,” the judge wrote.
Sanchez was also awarded second place in the 2021 Star Breaking News Report of the Year category for his article that questioned coronavirus safety measures at a Belton venue when concertgoers were photographed not wearing masks at a July 2020 event, months after the coronavirus hit the United States.
“Sanchez took the initiative to note a photo posted on social media and turn it into a story about COVID-19 protections promised before a bar concert vs. what really happened at the event,” the judge wrote. “The well-sourced story included the man who took the photo as well as civic and public health authorities and highlighted local officials’ indifference as COVID-19 cases spiked. Sanchez should be congratulated for recognizing and following through on an important story.”
Assistant Sports Editor Joshua Weaver won second place in the Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year competition.
Weaver’s articles including a column on the drowning death of former Yoe running back Traion Smith; a look at local efforts to keep athletes in shape during the coronavirus pandemic; his coverage of the Temple High School Tem-Cats; coverage of Jacksonville Jaguars receiver and former Cameron Yoe star Dede Westbrook’s visit to Milam County; and a profile of Temple senior center Matthew Frye.
Weaver also won third place for sports column writing.
The Telegram was honored with third place in the community service category for its coronavirus coverage, which has been provided free to all readers as a public service since March 2020. Sanchez, Garcia and reporter Joel Valley won for their articles on the pandemic’s effect on local communities in Central Texas.
The Telegram team of Garcia, Sanchez, Monaco, Valley and McKeon received honorable mention in the Freedom of Information category for their Sunshine Week articles that looked at transparency in local governments.
Sanchez also received an honorable mention in deadline writing for his coronavirus coverage.
In the feature series category, Monaco and sportswriter Marcus Hood earned an honorable mention for their articles on unsung heroes in the community.