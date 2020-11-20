Forty-seven criminal cases were presented to a Milam County grand jury that resulted in indictments, Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey announced in a news release.
Indicted in criminal cases are:
• Nick Evan Angel, 50, of Rockdale, possession of controlled substance four to 200 grams with intent to deliver and tampering with evidence.
• Cory Joe Barton, 35, of Gatesville, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance more than 400 grams.
• Kristie Benoit, 34, of Huntington, two counts of bail jumping – fail to appear.
• Gus Blane II, 32, of Taylor, bail jumping – fail to appear.
• Anthony Edwin Bohot, 40, of Rockdale, forgery of government instrument.
• Courtnet Michelle Booth, 29, of Gatesville, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance more than 400 grams and two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Derrick Christopher Bradley, 39, of Round Rock, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Zachery David Burgess, 46, of Caldwell, bail jumping – fail to appear.
• Jamey Lenard Brewer, 41, of Houston, criminal mischief.
• Tristan Lee Cehand, 22, of Cameron, possession of controlled substance less than one gram – drug free zone.
• Jaden Layne Cortez, 19, of Belton, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance more than 400 grams.
• Jose Delara, 33, of Pflugerville, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Israel Alexander Dominguez, 22, of Temple, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance more than 400 grams.
• Tyreik Elias Emanuel Gilbert, 23, of Pflugerville, possession of a controlled substance one to four grams.
• Crispin Gonzales Jr., 29, of Rockdale, bail jumping – fail to appear.
• John Andrew Gonzales, 45, of Gause, assault family violence with previous convictions.
• Lee Graham, 61, of Cameron, possession of controlled substance less than one gram – drug free zone.
• Pagi Riley Hubnik, 29, of Cameron, unlawful interception of electronic communications.
• Marilyn Sherett Hudson, 39, of Cameron, possession of controlled substance less than one gram – drug free zone and assault on a peace officer.
• Angelita Vasquez McQuinn, 47, of Cameron, possession of controlled substance less than one gram – drug free zone.
• Victoria Elena Mildazis, 34, of Cameron, prohibited substance in correctional facility.
• Billy Joe Pittman, 36, of Georgetown, three counts of bail jumping – failure to appear.
• Etelvena Julia Pratt, 32, of Cameron, assault family violence – impede breathing.
• Rene Prez, 38, of Rockdale, aggravated assault – serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony
• Nathaniel Vincent Ramos, 20, of Belton, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance more than 400 grams.
• Robert Lee Reyna, 39, of Taylor, four counts of bail jumping – failure to appear.
• Brian Leon Robinson, 34, of Cameron, theft Less than $2,500 with previous convictions.
• Richard Wayne Scott, 31, of Cameron, possession of controlled substance less than one gram and unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
• James Elliott Shields, 20, of Cameron, evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Terrance Earl Smith, 24, of Houston, theft $2,500 to $30,000.
• Sabrina Mchele Stefek, 33, of Thrall, theft less than $2,500 with previous convictions.
• Tyler Dwayne Stephens, 18, of Round Rock, possession of a controlled substance one to four grams.
• Kayla Cheyenne Tabor, 19, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance one to four grams.
• Tonia An Taylor, 41, of Crosby, assault on peace officer.
• Dashawn Black Turner, 19, of Harker Heights, possession of a controlled substance one to four grams and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.