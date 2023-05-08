Temple ISD
The Temple ISD school board’s monthly meeting will be at 6 p.m. tonight at the TISD Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in downtown Temple.
Teacher Appreciation Week will be celebrated this week.
The TISD Jazz Extravaganza will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Santa Fe Plaza downtown.
Theatre’s Shakespeare at Santa Fe will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Santa Fe Plaza.
Superintendent’s Scholar Celebration will be at 5:30 p.m. May 15 at the TISD Administration Building.
May 26 will be an early release day across the district.
Temple High School graduation will be at 10 a.m. May 27 at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
May 29 will be a staff holiday.
Temple High School
Band spring concert will be at 7 p.m. tonight in the THS Auditorium.
Kittens spring show will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the THS Auditorium.
Fine Arts signing day ceremony will be at 4 p.m. May 15 at the TISD Administration Building.
Choir Soundcheck will be at 7:30 p.m. May 19-20 in the THS Auditorium.
Project Graduation will be from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 20-21.
Theatre banquet will be at 4 p.m. May 22 in the THS Auditorium.
Band chamber concert will be at 6 p.m. May 23 in the THS Band Hall.
THS Senior Awards will be 6 p.m. May 23 in the THS Auditorium.
Bonham Middle School
Band spring concert will be at 7 p.m. May 15 at Temple College.
Choir spring concert will be at 6:30 p.m. May 17 at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy Auditorium.
Seventh grade awards will be at 1:30 p.m. May 22.
Sixth grade awards will be at 2:45 p.m. May 22.
Eighth grade celebration will be at 6 p.m. May 22.
Lamar Middle School
Band spring concert will be at 7 p.m. May 15 at Temple College.
Choir follies performance will be at 7 p.m. May 19 at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy Auditorium.
Sixth grade awards will be at 6 p.m. May 22.
Seventh grade awards will be at 6 p.m. May 23.
Eighth grade graduation parade will be at 6 p.m. May 24.
Travis Science Academy
Choir spring pop concert will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy Auditorium.
Band spring concert will be at 6 p.m. May 16 in the Travis Gymnasium.
Eighth grade field trip will be May 19.
Eighth grade awards and graduation will be May 22 with time to be determined.
Sixth grade awards will be at 9 a.m. May 24.
Seventh grade awards will be at 2 p.m. May 24.
Cater Elementary School
Countdown to summer dress-up days and events continue through May 25.
Family cookout will be Friday.
Hector P. Garcia
Elementary School
Muffins with Mom will be at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Fourth grade field trip will be Friday.
Gator Fest field day will be May 19.
Senior walk be at 1:30 p.m. May 22.
Second grade awards will be at 8:15 a.m. May 24.
Third grade awards will be at 9:30 a.m. May 24.
Fourth grade awards will be at 2 p.m. May 24.
First grade awards will be at 9 a.m. May 25.
Kindergarten graduation will be at 1:30 p.m. May 25.
Fifth grade graduation will be at 8:15 a.m. May 26.
Jefferson Elementary School
Spring cookout will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 16.
First grade music concert will be at 6:30 p.m. May 16.
Kindergarten graduation will be at 9 a.m. May 25.
Fifth grade graduation will be at 1:30 p.m. May 25.
Jefferson Drive Thru Awards for first, second, third and fourth grades will be from 6-7 p.m. May 25.
Kennedy-Powell
Elementary School
GT field trip will be Wednesday.
Kindergarten field trip will be Friday.
Third grade field trip will be May 17.
Fifth end of year celebration will be May 17 at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club.
Field day will be May 19.
Fifth grade graduation will be at 6 p.m. May 23 at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy Auditorium.
End of Year awards ceremonies will be May 24-26.
Meridith-Dunbar Early
Childhood Academy
Mayborn Museum field trip will be May 19.
Graduation ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. May 22-23 and at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. May 24.
Field day will be May 25.
Scott Elementary School
Field day will be May 19.
First grade awards will be at 8:30 a.m. May 24.
Second grade awards will be at 9:15 a.m. May 24.
Fourth grade awards will be at 10 a.m. May 24.
Third grade awards will be at 10:45 a.m. May 24.
Senior walk will be at 2 p.m. May 24.
Kindergarten graduation will be at 8:30 a.m. May 25.
Fifth grade graduation will be at 9:30 a.m. May 25.
Thornton Elementary School
PTO meeting will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Mother’s Day meet up will be Friday with time to be determined.
Thornton Spelling Bee for third-, fourth- and fifth-graders will be at 6 p.m. May 17 in the cafeteria.
Grading period celebrations will be May 19.
Western Hills
Elementary School
Dare to Dream presentation and event will be at 1:15 p.m. today.
Fifth grade music performance and talent show will be at 6 p.m. May 16.
Field day and parent cook out will both be on May 19.
Third grade awards will be at 9:30 a.m. May 22.
Fourth grade awards will be at 1:30 p.m. May 22.
Fourth grade awards will be at 9:30 a.m. May 23.
Second grade awards will be at 1:30 p.m. May 23.
Kindergarten graduation will be at 9:30 a.m. May 24.
Fifth grade graduation will be at 9:30 a.m. May 25.
Senior walk will be at 2 p.m. May 25.
Belton ISD
Teacher Appreciation Week, including National School Nurses Day, will be celebrated this week.
Registration is underway for high school summer programs registration until May 26 for students seeking credit recovery, PE original credit, CPR requirement, TSI Bridges, and EOC boot camp. Visit www.bisd.net.
High school Advanced Placement testing continues through Friday.
Belton High School
Belton Education Excellence Foundation Scholarship Night will start at 7 tonight in the Performing Arts Center.
Belton New Tech
High @Waskow
Applications are being accepted for the 2023-2024 school year. Visit www.bisd.net/registration.
Belton Early Childhood School
Belton Early Childhood School will host a mandatory family information session and tour at 5:30 p.m. tonight as well as at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday; 5:30 p.m. on May 15 and 5:30 p.m. on May 22.