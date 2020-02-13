LORENA — A Killeen man was taken to the Bell County Jail after a high-speed chase on Interstate 35.
Dalvonte Keyshun Byers, 19, was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail. Byers had two motions to revoke his probation and his bonds Thursday totaled $7,000.
A vehicle was pursued beginning at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-35 in Lorena. At one point, the pursued vehicle’s speed reached about 130 mph, Sgt. Kris Disney with Lorena Police Department said Thursday.
The Lorena units never exceeded a 110 mph cap, Disney said.
A K-9 unit chase began after a traffic stop was made. The driver took off as an officer walked toward the vehicle and headed back toward Waco on northbound Interstate 35. Other units took over the chase, Disney said.
The vehicle turned around and headed into Temple but was lost there for a brief period of time. However, officers picked up the pursuit again when the vehicle was spotted in Waco, but eventually returned to Bell County.
A Lorena Police officer put out spike stripes on I-35 near Love’s Truck Stop in Troy and the vehicle’s driver was taken into custody.