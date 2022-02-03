About 20 gallons of diesel fuel is being cleaned up on Interstate 35 after an 18-wheeler crashed.
The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. when the tractor-trailer struck a retaining wall on southbound I-35, south of Adams and Central avenues, Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said Thursday.
“Drivers can expect delays due to lane closures,” she said.
Nowlin said the city received just two calls regarding accidents by 1 p.m.
“Steep sections of city-maintained roads are barricaded, including the hill on Birdcreek Drive, the 24th Street bridge, and Charter Oak Drive, south of Kegley Road,” she said.
Residents should avoid any unnecessary trips on icy roads, she said.
“Drive at slower speeds appropriate to the conditions and proceed with caution while wintry conditions persist,” Nowlin said. “For residents driving, we urge them to buckle their seatbelts, turn on their headlights and increase the following distance between other vehicles.”
Residents can monitor road conditions by visiting drivetexas.org or calling 1-800-452-9292.