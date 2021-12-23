Grand jurors indicted an Austin man on Dec. 15 after police say he stole a car in Belton with a man inside while escaping from an ambulance while in police custody.
Sean Harris, 37, was indicted on a charge of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony. Harris remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Belton Police Department, on Oct. 26, officers learned Harris was arrested on multiple charges in Killeen but was released to Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights and was on route to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple due to the extent of his injuries.
“While in transport, Harris escaped from the back of the ambulance at a red light in Belton,” the affidavit said. “Harris then entered a vehicle that was stopped at the same red light. Once inside, Harris threatened to kill the driver … if he did not run the red light and assist Harris in escaping from the ambulance further.”
The driver escaped from the vehicle while Harris took over the driver’s seat and drove off, the affidavit said.
“Harris was later spotted, still in the stolen vehicle, in Williamson County, but was able to elude the authorities there as well,” the affidavit said.
City of Belton spokeswoman Candice Griffin previously told the Telegram the Belton Police Department sought an arrest warrant for Harris after the incident. He was arrested Nov. 23.
If convicted, Harris could face up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.