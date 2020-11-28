A ceremony to honor victims of crime will be held Monday in Belton.
The 17th annual Tree of Angels ceremony will be a “come and go” event because of COVID-19 safety guidelines, according to a news release. The event will be from noon to 8 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121.
“This will allow our staff and all those attending to honor and remember crime victims while complying with social distancing requirements,” the release said.
Tree ornaments from previous years will be available for family members to place on the tree. Ornaments also can be exchanged for a new one.
The event helps families of crime victims grieve, said Deborah Harrison, mother of Michael Swearingin, who was allegedly killed with his friend Jenna Scott by defendant Cedric Marks.
“It (the Tree of Angels) was something we could do for Christmas for our loved ones who are gone due to crime,” Harrison told the Telegram last year. “When we left, it put a lot of things in perspective. When this happens to you, you feel like you’re the only one. But there were so many people there who all lost loved ones to crime. It lets you know you’re not alone in Bell County.”
The ceremony will include a video tribute to remember victims of crime. The video will play during the event.