Eight Belton Police Department officers were recently honored for their efforts to save lives.
Officers Travis Lock, Josh Tulloch, Jason Wimbish, Jonathan Pratt, Dalton Menix, Carlyn Yarborough, Mario Guevara and Sgt. Richard Spurgeon were recognized at the second annual Belton Police Awards and Banquet held Saturday at the Harris Community Center in Belton.
The awards “recognize and honor the men and women of the Belton Police Department for all the selfless service they continually provide in our community,” according to the Belton Police Foundation.
Pete Fredenburg, former head football coach at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, was the keynote speaker at the event, which benefited the police foundation. A silent auction helped raise funds for the police foundation, which has a mission “of providing resources for the BPD in their time of need.”
Gene Ellis, Belton police chief and assistant city manager, presented the awards at the banquet, department spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
Belton officers aided the community in many ways, she said.
Lock, Tulloch, and Wimbish received a lifesaving award for aiding a motorist in distress by administering CPR on Dec. 15, 2021.
Pratt, Menix and Spurgeon received a lifesaving award for responding to a cardiac arrest call and administering CPR to a community member on Jan. 28, 2022.
Spurgeon was also honored individually for his role in persuading a suicidal person to be treated on April 19, 2022.
Yarborough received an award for responding to a cardiac arrest call and administering CPR to a community member on Feb. 3, 2022.
Guevara was honored for being able to deescalate a suicidal person on Feb. 11, 2022.
Other awards
Ellis presented several other awards at the Belton banquet, Griffin said.
Capt. Allen Fields was named Officer of the Year for 2021.
Larry Ross was named Civilian of the Year for 2021 and Charisse Bennett was named CHIPS Volunteer of the Year for 2021.
The Servant Guardian Award was presented to volunteer Eloise Lundgren, who also received a commendation medal.
Officer Jacob Schmille was named Officer of the Fourth Quarter of 2021 while Officer Megan Adkins was named Officer of the First Quarter of 2022.
Commendation medals were presented to Bennett and volunteers Maribel Serra, Ann Locklin, Roxanne Sanders, Rie Pruitt, Nancy Kelsey, Laura Hutchens, Don Wyatt, Anita Wyatt, Bill Owings, Teresa Jurca, James Proctor, Davis Pruitt and Lita Daniel.
Lt. William Hamilton and Officer Dane Kantro were recognized with 15 years of service while Sgt. Candace Hawkins and Officer Ron Irwin were recognized for 10 years of service
Officer Schmille, Anita Wyatt, Tyler Norton, Natalia Avina, Josh Soileau and Debbie Smith were recognized for their five years of service to the department.
Lastly, the Chief’s Award was presented to Texas Department of Public Safety Analyst Amber Perkins and Rae Allen Photography.