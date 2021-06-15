If you park downtown for more than two hours, you could be ticketed as Temple Police are set to resume downtown parking enforcement.
Warnings are currently being given, but citations will issued beginning June 28.
Parking rules that motorists should consider if traveling downtown:
• Pay attention to signs indicating 2-hour parking zones.
• Park within the lines of a parking spot.
• Do not back into angled parking spots.
• Parallel parking spots require right-side tires to be within 18 inches of the curb.
• Drivers cannot block alleyways.
• Do not park in loading zones, valet zones or alleyways.
“With summer right around the corner, we want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy everything downtown Temple has to offer,” said Alejandra Arreguin, Temple Police Department spokeswoman said. “Enforcing traffic measures will provide safe and efficient traffic flow, closer parking for those with disabilities and clear access for emergency vehicles.”
TPD issued 61 parking citations in 2020.